Jay-Z Bid $1.5B For Cognac Biz, Docs Show In Bacardi Spat

By Elliot Weld (November 30, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Rapper Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter offered to buy out Bacardi's 50% share in their cognac brand D'Usse for $1.5 billion after the two sides valued the company at vastly different prices, according to newly unsealed court documents in a dispute over the joint venture's worth....

