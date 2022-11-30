Calif. And UK Laws Reflect Global Focus On Kids' Privacy

By Joshua Fattal, Josephine Jay and Jacqueline Klosek (November 30, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- In early October, federal proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California combined more than 80 pending cases against various social media sites, alleging that the companies are hooking young users at the cost of their physical and mental health.[1]...

