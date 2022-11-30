Immig. Board Told To Consider Mom's Missed Hearing Excuse

By Alyssa Aquino (November 30, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals must consider whether an asylum-seeker can be excused for missing an immigration hearing after her autistic children knocked over the papers containing the hearing date, a split Ninth Circuit ordered on Wednesday....

