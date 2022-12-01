DOJ Official Says More FCPA Cases At Hand, Defends Record

By Stewart Bishop (November 30, 2022, 10:22 PM EST) -- The chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section on Wednesday said at least two corporate Foreign Corrupt Practices Act resolutions are slated to occur in the coming weeks and lauded the section's performance, in the face of an overall decline in corporate prosecutions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS