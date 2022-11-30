FTC Wants Infomercial Fraudster Kevin Trudeau Jailed Again

By Celeste Bott (November 30, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday that he won't immediately put former weight-loss guru Kevin Trudeau back in jail after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence, despite arguments by the Federal Trade Commission that it is warranted because he is still hiding assets he could put toward a $37.6 million fine levied against him more than a decade ago....

