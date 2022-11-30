Wash. City Offers To Pay $300K To End Tribe's Cleanup Suit

By Nate Beck (November 30, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- The city of Yakima, Washington, on Wednesday offered to pay nearly $300,000 to reimburse the Yakama Nation for its work cleaning up a former city landfill in an effort to end a lawsuit over the project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS