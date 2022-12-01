Insurer Denied Win In HOA Retention Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (December 1, 2022, 1:37 PM EST) -- A homeowners association doesn't have to pay a $150,000 retention after a Liberty Mutual unit agreed to defend it for two underlying claims, a California federal court ruled, finding the association's policy is ambiguous whether the retention applied after the unit accepted the associations' tender of defense....

