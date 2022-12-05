What New Federal Child Sex Abuse Law Changes For Plaintiffs

By Douglas Rochen (December 5, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- On Sept. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act into law. It is easy for plaintiffs lawyers — and the public — to get behind the law, which eliminates the federal statute of limitations to file a civil action for minor victims of sexual abuse, human trafficking, forced labor or child pornography....

