IP Suit Accuses Paris Hilton Of Posting Photog's Work

By Lauren Berg (November 30, 2022, 10:22 PM EST) -- Hotel heiress Paris Hilton has been cropping, editing and posting pictures of herself on Instagram that were meant to be used only for the promotion of her Electrify perfume and has refused to pay the photographer's licensing fee, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court Wednesday....

