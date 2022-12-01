Self-Driving Truck Co. Brass Hit With Derivative Suit Over IPO

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 1, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and other current and former brass of autonomous truck company Embark Technology Inc. have been hit with a shareholder derivative action in Oakland federal court, claiming that the company's $4.25 billion go-public merger with a special-purpose acquisition company represented an overpayment for the "unproven" company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS