Biotech Co. Accuses Citadel Securities, Others Of Spoofing

By Sarah Jarvis (December 1, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. on Thursday sued several broker-dealers including Citadel Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC in New York federal court for allegedly carrying out a spoofing scheme that repeatedly drove the biotechnology company's share price down despite promising developments with a cancer drug....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS