NJ Law Firm Can't Beat DQ Bid In ShopRite Insurance Suit

By Jake Maher (December 1, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division Thursday disqualified Gold Albanese & Barletti LLC from representing a Passaic County liquor store in a suit against its insurer because the firm has already worked with the insurer on other cases for years and has inside knowledge of its legal strategy....

