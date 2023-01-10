Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (January 10, 2023, 3:36 PM EST) -- Priscilla Arthus Polsinelli PC has hired a new shareholder for its office in Houston. Priscilla Arthus joins the firm, and brings with her an extensive background in real estate finance work, including work on health care and retail deals. She represents lenders and borrowers. Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has brought on board a new partner for its office in Mumbai. Rishiraj Prasad Bhatt joins the firm, and brings to the table experience with purchases and sales as well as licensing, leasing and subleasing matters. David Foster Jennifer Pearcy Stephen Ramey Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has hired three new partners for its office in Indianapolis. David Foster, Jennifer Pearcy and Stephen Ramey join the firm, and bring with them a range of experience with various real estate finance matters, including construction lending. Carolyn Cavolo Carolyn Cavolo has joined Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP as a partner in the firm's Stamford, Connecticut, office. Cavolo counsels financial institutions, investors, owners and developers on a range of commercial real estate matters, and also helps clients with deals relating to planned communities. Joshua Sivin Blank Rome LLP has hired a new of counsel for its office in New York. Joshua Sivin decamps the New York City Law Department, where he handled a wide range of real estate tax matters for New York City and various city agencies. Jason Frosch Kacey Sou Jason Frosch and Kacey Sou have joined Windels Marx as partner and special counsel, respectively, in New York. Both lawyers have niche expertise in New York State Loft Law, while Frosch also handles various zoning and land use matters....

