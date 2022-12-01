Marshall Dennehey Hit With Pregnancy Bias Suit From Atty

By Bill Wichert (December 1, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A former Delany Law attorney has launched a discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging that her pregnancy was the reason she was not considered for a position at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin when the firms merged this fall....

