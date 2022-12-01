Texas Land Co. Investors Call Share Expansion A Power Grab

By Nate Beck (December 1, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- The biggest shareholders in Texas Pacific Land Corp., one of Texas' largest landowners, have alleged in a Delaware Chancery Court filing that the company is trying to dilute their power with a suit attempting to force the investor group to back a move expanding the number of company stocks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS