Louvre Museum Says Digital Mall Simulation Rips Off TM

By Jasmin Jackson (December 2, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Paris-based museum the Louvre has slapped an entertainment provider with a trademark suit in Illinois federal court over an immersive digital recreation of the French art destination, saying it never gave permission for its image and likeness to be used....

