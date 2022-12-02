CFPB, Loan Doctor Reach $19M Deal Over Customer Deceit

By Katryna Perera (December 2, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told a New York federal judge that it had entered into a proposed $19 million settlement with Loan Doctor to resolve the agency's claims that the company and its founder deceived customers into depositing funds into "risky" investment vehicles and digital assets, including the now-defunct Celsius Network....

