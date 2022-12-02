Georgia-Pacific Wants Paper Mill Suit Cut Down

By Tom Lotshaw (December 2, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- Georgia-Pacific LLC on Thursday asked a Washington federal judge to throw out most of a lawsuit by Nippon Paper Industries USA, arguing that the suit wrongfully seeks to hold it alone responsible for contamination cleanup costs associated with a paper mill on the Port Angeles Harbor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS