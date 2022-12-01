Ye And Parler Call Off Deal For Rapper To Buy Social Platform

By Gina Kim (December 1, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- The artist formerly known as Kanye West, who has been facing widespread backlash following antisemitic comments, will no longer acquire Parler, a decision the company said was made in mid-November but announced Thursday, the same day West praised Hitler during an Infowars interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS