NJ Redevelopment Feud Turns Into 'English Language' Debate

By Bill Wichert (December 2, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Trenton City Council attorney called on a New Jersey state court Friday to determine that the governing body is empowered to control every facet of redevelopment in the state's capital, saying the mayor's opposition to such a ruling involves "torturing" the English language by misinterpreting state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS