$3.20 Loss Snubbed In Del. Fight Over Westell Class Suit Lead

By Jeff Montgomery (December 2, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- A stockholder attorney competing to head a Delaware Court of Chancery class suit challenging a Westell Technologies' round-trip reverse stock split in 2020 put the other plaintiff's scant $3.20 loss at issue during court arguments Friday, arguing that there is "no reason" to put so tiny a damage claim up front....

