3 Firms Steer Galaxy Digital's Buyout Of Celsius' GK8 Unit

By Katryna Perera (December 2, 2022, 9:14 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. on Friday said it intends to acquire digital asset custodian GK8 as a result of a sale process executed in connection with Celsius Network LLC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, in a deal guided by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Goldfarb Seligman and Kirkland & Ellis LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS