Feds Want To Trim Claims Over Navy Jet Fuel-Laced Water

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 2, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- The federal government urged a Hawaii federal judge to ax claims brought by military families who say they were injured by two fuel leaks at a since-retired U.S. Navy fuel storage facility in Honolulu that contaminated the local water supply, saying the court must ensure that the federal tort claims filed comply with the law....

