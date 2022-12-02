Raytheon Manager, Staffing Execs Can't Slip No-Poach Counts

By Bryan Koenig (December 2, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge refused Friday to toss charges accusing a former Raytheon manager and staffing firm executives of a conspiracy restricting hiring of engineers, notching the U.S. Department of Justice another win in developing criminal "no-poach" case law even as it struggles to win jury convictions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS