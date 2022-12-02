Crypto Bank Silvergate Hit With Investor Suit Over FTX Ties

By Hailey Konnath (December 2, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- Investors have lodged a proposed class action against Silvergate Bank, which they say was "complicit in and responsible for" some of the losses stemming from the downfall of FTX Trading Ltd. because the cryptocurrency bank allowed FTX to direct customer deposits to a hedge fund owned by its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS