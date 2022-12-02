Faulty LastPass Security Exposed Users' Data, Suit Says

By Brian Dowling (December 2, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- Weak cyber defenses at password software developer LastPass US LP are to blame for a data breach that left its customers' information vulnerable to hackers, according to a putative class action filed in Massachusetts federal court on Friday....

