Billing Contractor Must Fork Over Docs In Surprise-Billing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 2, 2022, 9:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ordered billing contractor MultiPlan on Friday to fork over hundreds of documents it had previously withheld from discovery in a lawsuit brought by patients alleging their insurer lowballed them on out-of-network claim reimbursements, finding the company had waived all claimed protections in its privilege log....

