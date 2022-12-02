CIT Rejects Commerce Penalties On Thai Pipes

By Jennifer Doherty (December 2, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade sent the U.S. Department of Commerce back to the drawing board Friday, holding that the agency failed to justify penalties it tagged on certain pipes exported by a Thai producer after the company allegedly left information out of the record and impeded Commerce's investigation....

