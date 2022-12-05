Ga. Judge Wants Bulk Of 50-Count Ethics Case Tossed

By Emily Johnson (December 5, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- After the Georgia Supreme Court declined for the second time to suspend her in August, a state probate court judge has urged the justices to toss most of the 50 ethics charges she's facing, arguing in part that the state's judicial watchdog hadn't proven the bulk of its allegations....

