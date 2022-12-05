Flexi Group Goes Public In $205M SPAC Deal Led By 4 Firms

By Elaine Briseño (December 5, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- Flexi Group Holdings Ltd., guided by Lucosky Brookman LLP and Conyers Dill & Pearman, plans to go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company that is being represented by DLA Piper LLP and Ogier LLP, in a deal that values the flexible workspace business at $205 million, according to an announcement Monday....

