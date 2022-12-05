CSX Must Face Rail Worker's Cancer Suit, Appeals Court Says

By Eric Heisig (December 5, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A split appeals court panel in Ohio ruled that CSX Transportation Inc. must face an employee's lawsuit alleging that workplace conditions caused his throat cancer, saying there is a reasonable disagreement as to when the worker should have known about the possible link between his diagnosis and exposure to diesel exhaust and asbestos....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS