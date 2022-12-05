Gov't Urges Fla. Court To Bar Evidence At Migrant Policy Trial

By Rae Ann Varona (December 5, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Biden administration urged a Florida federal judge to block certain evidence in the upcoming trial over Florida's claims that it was unlawfully releasing detained migrants, saying the state couldn't use an existing parole policy to prove an alleged non-detention policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS