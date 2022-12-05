Homeowners Tell 9th Circ. Wildfire Warning Came Too Late

By Nate Beck (December 5, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A group of Montana property owners told the Ninth Circuit in oral arguments Monday that the U.S. Forest Service waited too long to warn them their homes and land were in danger from the 2017 Lolo Peak wildfire, a mistake for which the federal government should be held liable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS