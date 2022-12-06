Report Says Chicago Shouldn't Take Marriott Data Case Home

By Joyce Hanson (December 6, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A special master in multidistrict litigation surrounding a massive Marriott data breach has recommended against letting Chicago send its claims back to the Windy City, writing that conducting discovery in Illinois would defeat the purpose of consolidating the case in Maryland federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS