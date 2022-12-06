Sheppard Mullin Employment Pro Joins Reed Smith In LA

By Emmy Freedman (December 6, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- Reed Smith bolstered its Los Angeles office with a partner from Sheppard Mullin who has nearly 25 years of experience helping businesses handle a wide array of labor and employment issues and a commitment to enhancing the firm's diversity initiatives, according to the firm. ...

