New Mexico To Settle Spill Claims With Colo. Mine Contractors

By Caleb Symons (December 6, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- New Mexico has agreed to settle its lawsuit against two federal contractors that were working on a Colorado gold mine when it ruptured in 2015 and spilled 3 million gallons of toxic waste into the local watershed, signaling an end to litigation that has dragged on for more than six years....

