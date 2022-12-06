Purportedly Ousted Leaders Want Tribal Spat Tossed

By Ali Sullivan (December 6, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Tribal officials allegedly ousted from the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town in Oklahoma say a leadership dispute "in desperate need of resolution" should be resolved through tribal — not federal — law, urging an Oklahoma federal judge on Monday to toss a suit accusing them of unlawfully clinging to power....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS