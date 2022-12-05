Taylor Swift Fans Say Ticketmaster Debacle Violated Calif. Law

By Hailey Konnath (December 5, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- A group of Taylor Swift fans says Ticketmaster should face civil penalties and fork over damages after the Eras tour ticket sale "disaster," claiming in a suit filed Friday that the company violated California antitrust laws in its quest to take "every dollar it can from the captive public."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS