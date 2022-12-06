Law Firm Can't Get Early Exit From $9.6M Loan Dispute

By Silvia Martelli (December 6, 2022, 4:17 PM GMT) -- A London court has refused to give an early win to a law firm that a bank says has to repay an outstanding debt for a Russian group it represented, finding that the lender's claim that it has an interest in GSC Solicitors LLP's client account must go to trial....

