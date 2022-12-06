ArentFox Schiff, Latham & Watkins Guide $100M SPAC Deal

By Elaine Briseño (December 6, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, will merge with blank-check company SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp., led by ArentFox Schiff LLP, in a deal that values the thermal camera provider at $100 million, according to a Tuesday statement....

