2nd Circ. Leans Toward Reviving GM Worker's Bias Suit

By Anne Cullen (December 6, 2022, 2:13 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared skeptical Tuesday of General Motors' position that years of racism and sexism a Black safety worker said she faced at a New York plant didn't support her harassment and discrimination case....

