9th Circ. Won't Revive Ad Antitrust Suit Against Google

By Hailey Konnath (December 6, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday said a lower court was correct to nix stock photo company Dreamstime's suit alleging that Google used its search clout and advertising power to shut it out of the stock photography market, finding that Dreamstime hasn't plausibly alleged that Google engaged in anti-competitive conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS