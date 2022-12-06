Stockholder Wants Disney Records Over Fla. Law Opposition

By Carolina Bolado (December 6, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Disney stockholder has sued the company, seeking books and records in connection with its decision to publicly oppose the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida, arguing there is reason to believe mismanagement may have led to the economic harm that followed after it butted heads with Gov. Ron DeSantis....

