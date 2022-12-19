UK Law Firm Adds International Arbitration Practice

By Caleb Symons (December 19, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- Trinity International LLC is starting an international arbitration practice after adding two veteran cross-border disputes attorneys, a move the London-based firm says will help it become a "go to" legal resource in Africa, the Middle East and other places where it has expanded operations....

