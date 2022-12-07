Health Co. Inks $4M Deal To End Suit Over Hemp Co. Buyout

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 7, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors has brokered a deal with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. that would see the company pay either $4 million in cash or a mix of cash and stock that's valued slightly higher to end claims it downplayed the risks of acquiring a hemp company....

