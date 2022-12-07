Real Estate Rumors: Michael Maggi, Old City, Stephen Pair

By Andrew McIntyre (December 7, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- Goldfinch Capital founder Michael Maggi is under contract to sell a mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $27.5 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for a six-bedroom, 14,700-square-foot property that sits on more than seven acres at 5521 Paradise Valley Road, according to the report, which did not name the buyer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS