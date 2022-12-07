TotalEnergies Says $100M Trina Solar Suit Must Go Ahead

By Caroline Simson (December 7, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- A TotalEnergies unit is urging a California judge to unpause its $100 million fraud lawsuit against Trina Solar following a failed arbitration bid, arguing that the Chinese solar panel manufacturer's entanglements with U.S. authorities over tariffs evasion and slave labor concerns are jeopardizing its case....

