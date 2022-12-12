A Game Changer For Mortgage Foreclosure Cases In NY

By Adam Swanson and Jessie Bonaros (December 12, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A recent New York Court of Appeals unanimous ruling, Federal National Mortgage Association v. Jeanty, held on Nov. 17 that a borrower's partial payment on a mortgage in foreclosure presumes an intent by the borrower to pay the remaining debt and, ultimately, resets the clock on the six-year statute of limitations to foreclose....

