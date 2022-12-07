Realty Upstart Defends 9th Circ. Order On Pocket Listings

By Bryan Koenig (December 7, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- A "pocket listing" real estate technology upstart urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject a National Association of Realtors petition contesting a Ninth Circuit decision reviving an antitrust lawsuit over NAR listing rules, arguing the appellate court botched neither market definition nor analysis on standing to sue....

