NJ Panel Denies American Zurich's Bid For Arson Docs

By Ganesh Setty (December 7, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state trial court erred in permitting the release of investigative materials to parties in a coverage dispute over a suspected arson, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, finding that disclosure "risks compromising the vital public interest" of keeping such materials under wraps....

